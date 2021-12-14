A number of famous people, or at least people who are cool and likable in other things, have signed on to Taurus, a movie directed by Tim Sutton about a “rising but troubled musician” struggling to write one more song. Deadline says the movie is going to star Colson Baker, and if you don’t know who that is, that’s probably done on purpose to avoid the gut reaction that you’re going to have when you find out that “Colson Baker” is the real name of Machine Gun Kelly.

Advertisement

The famous people are Maddie Hasson (the sister from Malignant, not to be confused with the… other sibling from Malignant), Scoot McNairy (who has been in bigger things since but let’s say Halt And Catch Fire), Ruby Rose (briefly Batwoman), Megan Fox (Machine Gun Kelly’s Harley Quinn, so Colson Baker’s Harleen Quinzel), Demetrius Flenory from Euphoria, and musicians Lil Tjay and Naomi Wild.

Hasson is playing the troubled musician’s “sister-like assistant” who “wants to save him,” McNairy is playing one of his musical collaborators, Rose is playing his dealer, and Fox is playing his Ex, with the two of them trying to “push him deeper into the void.”

Taurus is based on the stories of real-life musicians Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke, and Juice WRLD, who all died in the last few years. Also, it was originally pitched under the title Good News—which happens to be the name of a posthumous Mac Miller single. The late rapper’s brother, Miller McCormick, was evidently offended by this and made his feelings about the homage pretty clear over the summer, saying on Instagram, “fuck you, fuck your movie, at least change the title.”

So now it’s called Taurus instead of Good News, and it has a bunch of recognizable people in addition Machine Gun Colson.