Lorde announces new single "Solar Power"

It’s getting hot in here with all of this “ Solar Power .” Photo : Nicholas Hunt ( Getty Images )

It’s now officially Hot Girl Green-Energy-Powered Summer.

Buzz about the details of Lorde’s newest single zipped through the internet over the last few days following the announcement of her pending Primavera Sound performance, all leading up to impatient fans leaking the name and cover art for the single earlier today. Tested by her earnest listeners, Lorde officially announced the title of her new single, “Solar Power,” releasing sometime in 2021.

In an almost pointed line to her fans she writes “Arriving in 2021 … Patience is a virtue.”

She did not share the news anywhere on social media (she hasn’t tweeted since 2017), but did it the old fashioned way and updated her website with the new single title and cheeky cover art. We mean cheeky literally in this case, with the New Zealander’s rear fully in view as she runs over the camera along the beach.

The 24 -year-old singer-songwriter has taken a healthy break away from releasing music, live performances , and the public spotlight, with her last show in 2018 as a part of the Melodrama World Tour. Over the last four years she’s taken a trip to the Antartica (releasing a photo book about the journey called Going South), mourned the lost of her dog Pearl, and mostly kept to herself. The only news about her life and new music has come from her email newsletters to fans, where she’s revealed that she’s reuniting with producer Jack Antonoff for the new album.

Lorde’s first album, Pure Heroine, was released in 2013 . The single “Royals” went on to win the Grammy for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, making her the youngest person to ever receive these awards. Her 2017 sophomore album Melodrama received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.