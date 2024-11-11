Marvel will ask What If…? one last time this December Marvel’s universe-expanding animated series is handing the reigns over to a wise-cracking duck.

“What if?” It’s a question that rings throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What if Spider-Man met another Spider-Man? What if Deadpool met a Wolverine? What if it was Agatha all along? Ironically, despite the stunning success of Marvel asking “what if?” Marvel will stop formally posing the question next month when the third and final season of Marvel’s What If…? premieres on Disney+.

What If…? will return for one final, eight-episode season of MCU expanding excitement, taking viewers from the Wild West and the edges of the cosmos. Debuting on December 22 on Disney+, the latest trailer shows some cel-shaded familiar faces and overdue guest stars pushing Marvel storytelling to the brink with the help of an Avengers Megazord, Storm, and Howard the Duck. What If…? season three aims to go down swinging, bringing together disparate threads of the MCU for the delight of Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher.

Over three seasons, What If…? gave viewers a glimpse of the furthest reaches of the MCU, exploring what would happen if the writers and animators held captive in Castle Doom let their imaginations run wild. In this last go-around, plenty of fan-favorite characters appear in stories outside the canon, which probably explains why Marvel is ditching the project. But hey, what if Storm met Howard the Duck? That could be pretty fun, right?

What If…? returns to Disney+ on December 22, with a new episode debuting every day for the following week.