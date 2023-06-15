Back in May, when the WGA strike had more or less just started, we heard that Showtime was working on a plan to immediately launch reboots/revivals of both Weeds and Nurse Jackie the instant the strike was over—an idea that seemed both like one of the few things Showtime could come up with without writers and an extension of its existing attempt to reboot/relive the old glory days when it had a bunch of hit shows instead of just Yellowjackets and… whatever else it has. Something, surely.

But Weeds star Mary-Louise Parker isn’t convinced that the reboot will ever actually happen. Speaking with The Guardian about ex-husband Billy Crudup (that’s not actually what she’s talking about, but that’s what The Guardian wanted to talk about), Parker said that every time she asks about the Weeds reboot “it seems to be closer,” but it’s all up in the air now with the strike going on and she says it could “fall apart any time.” Even beyond that, though, she doesn’t seem too sure about it: “It’s just… I’m so much older now. It’s like it doesn’t have the same currency, you know, for a woman of my age, so I don’t know.” She says if they “actually use that” it “could be interesting,” but the fact that she’s saying that says a lot.

Advertisement

At the same time, though, Showtime can’t figure out if it would “use that” because the writers are on strike, which is why this project is on shaky ground to begin with. So maybe it will all work out when the studios finally cave and give the writers what they deserve, who knows—certainly not Mary-Louise Parker, even though she’s the star of Weeds.