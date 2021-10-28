The news that Matthew Perry is writing an autobiography seems like it should be a good setup for Friends jokes, something like “could Matthew Perry BE any more of a writer?” or something about working as a “transponster,” or the cover saying Miss Chanandler Bong on accident, but the book itself probably won’t end up being that funny. Perry somewhat famously suffered from drug addiction during the filming of Friends, and like most of his co-stars, he hasn’t really hit on anything that’s a Friends-level hit in the years since (as if anything could be).

Advertisement

He also doesn’t seem like the sort of person who would drop a lot of juicy Friends gossip in a book, since they all supposedly got along very well and came back together for that HBO Max reunion recently, so it probably won’t be an outright hilarious book or a trashy tell-all… but still, Deadline says Matthew Perry is writing an autobiography, and (in true Friends fashion) he’s getting a ton of money for it.

Deadline’s story says Flatiron Books won the rights “with a deal in the mid-seven figure range” just before the book hit the open publishing market, and it’s reportedly going to be a “candid and self-aware book told with [Perry’s] trademark humor” that details his “private struggles with addiction” and “what fueled it despite [him] seemingly having it all.”

In a statement, Flatiron editor Megan Lynch said, “we need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something,” with Perry’s “extraordinary story” being that thing. She says it has the “unrivaled potential to bring people together,” which is especially important in this “time of isolation and division.”

The yet-untitled book (again: “Could I BE any more something something?” seems like a good route) will be published in fall of 2022.