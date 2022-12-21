When Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey returns as Shauna in the series’ eagerly-awaited second season, it will mark a merging of work and home. Lynskey’s real-life husband Jason Ritter has joined the series’ cast as a guest star, per Variety. This is the second time the couple has worked together this year; they previously co-starred in the Hulu true-crime series Candy.

Details on Ritter’s role haven’t yet been disclosed, but Entertainment Weekly confirms he’ll appear in at least one episode of the drama, which follows a high school girls’ soccer team that spends 18 months stranded together in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash . The series jumps between 1996 and the present day, which finds the survivors— now grown adults— still grappling with what happened to them out there.

Ritter is the latest in a string of high-profile additions to the Yellowjackets gang. In August, Elijah Wood joined the cast in a season-long guest role, playing a “Citizen Detective” named Walter who reportedly stirs up some trouble for Christina Ricci’s character Misty. Six Feet Under’s Lauren Ambrose and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Simone Kessell also join the cast next season as adult Van and Lottie, respectively.

Advertisement

Speaking about her and Ritter’s time together on Candy earlier this year, Lynskey told Variety she enjoyed working with him and called her spouse a “wonderful actor and a really nice person.”

“When I came back to work, everyone was like, ‘Your husband is the nicest person!’ It makes me look smart, like I chose a great partner,” Lynskey shared at the time. “He’s so good, and it’s really fun to get to work with somebody who is creative and interesting and does something different every take, which is what he does.”

Yellowjackets returns to Showtime (and for streaming, Hulu) on Sunday, March 26, 2023.