Few bands have achieved the combination of fame, critical acclaim, and longevity that the Rolling Stones have had (not to mention an impressive body of work). Who’s to say what is the exact alchemical formula that has sustained their success, but Epix’s new docuseries My Life As A Rolling Stone will make an attempt.

“My Life As A Rolling Stone tells the story of one of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands in a way that has never been done before—by examining the band through the musical lens of each member, delving deep into their personalities, passions, and memories from the past 60 years,” reads a press release for the film. “Four hour-long films, each an intimate portrait of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts, show how these individual musical geniuses came together to make the music that has provided the soundtrack to the lives of millions.”

My Life as a Rolling Stone (EPIX 2022 Series) - Official Trailer

The series’ trailer showcases the Stones through each others’ eyes: “Mick Jagger’s Mick Jagger. A very honorable man, under all that crap,” says Richards, while Jagger recalls Richards’ “hellraiser” reputation, “He’d play the Beatles all the time. It’d drive me batty.” Wood, meanwhile, puts down his own success to learning “how to laugh at yourself.” The late Charlie Watts, described as “the best drummer England has ever produced,” will be remembered “via tributes from his fellow band members, musical peers, and admirers, along with archive interviews of Charlie,” per the release.

Advertisement

Narrated by Sienna Miller, the series also includes interviews with famous peers and admirers including Tina Turner, Jon Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Waits and more. The first episode premieres on August 7.

In archival footage, a younger Mick Jagger theorizes the group lasted “because we’ve stayed together, I suppose.” The band may not have the exact answers as to the secret behind their unparalleled careers, but as Richards observes, “Turning people on for 60 years… we must be doing something right.”