Smart television shows know exactly where they fall on the scale between plot-driven, clearly chronological storytelling and perpetually episodic sitcom. Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest, as its third season’s newly released trailer indicates, is a smart television show.



“Last year, one decision changed everything,” the trailer announces, flashing back to the shocking twist in season two’s finale of Ian and Poppy resigning from Mythic Quest to form a new gaming company. Then “everything” is crossed out and changed to “nothing”—it seems this story is striking the balance between reinvention and getting back to hilarious, heartwarming basics. And rest assured our beloved gamers are up to their usual shenanigans, both virtually and in the office.

Mythic Quest – Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+

The cast and creatives behind Mythic Quest took those shenanigans live to San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, unveiling said trailer and celebrating the series’ renewal for third and fourth seasons. At one of the convention’s more chaotic panels, co-creator and star Rob McElhenney, co-creator-producer Megan Ganz, producer-star David Hornsby, and stars Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi, and Jessie Ennis left fans delighted and sufficiently tantalized about what’s to come.

McElhenney, in fact, had no problem disclosing information to Comic-Con attendees. Among this season’s directors will be Hornsby, Pudi, and Burch, all stepping behind the camera for the first time. As with the previous two installments, the team confirmed season three will include another flashback-focused episode. “It’s a bit of an origin story about Poppy and Ian,” said Ganz. “Do comic book people like origin stories?”

Asked about the show’s crucial, central relationship, Nicdao called Poppy and Ian “best friends, collaborators...although they need couple’s counseling.” McElhenney agreed, although he added that the coworkers’ dysfunction is key to the story’s success. “I don’t think self-reflection is a strong suit of either of them. And I think if they were to figure out their problems, there would be no show.”

Luckily, there will be show, as Mythic Quest will return to Apple TV+ this fall.

