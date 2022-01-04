NBC is canceling this week’s episodes of Late Night With Seth Meyers after Meyers tested positive for COVID-19 .



Advertisement

The host made the announcement on Twitter, writing, “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

A fan requested that Mike Scollins, who’s one of the writers on the show and has appeared on camera various times, to fill in as host. Scollins replied with a picture of himself sitting at Meyers’ desk, writing, “He can’t say no if I don’t ask!” But Scollins and his infamous tank top unfortunately won’t get to host this week.

The announcement of the week-long break comes a day after Late Night returned from its holiday hiatus. And, sadly, Meyers isn’t the only NBC host to get COVID recently. In an Instagram post featuring himself enclosed in a small 30 Rock office, Jimmy Fallon shared that he tested positive on the first day of The Tonight Show’s holiday hiatus, but has since recovered.

He wrote:

Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job—and also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news.

G/O Media may get a commission Free with Amazon Prime Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Use the Force

Live out your fantasy of becoming a Jedi Ian Gallagher as your try to revive the Jedi Order. Free at Amazon

The Tonight Show also returned on January 3, with an episode featuring guests Anthony Anderson and Carly Pearce.