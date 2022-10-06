3. Punisher vs. Cell Block A

Punisher Prison Fight Scene | Daredevil (2x9) [HD]

The episode: Season two, episode nine, “Seven Minutes in Heaven”

Here’s the thing about this fight: going into it, Frank knows he’s being used by Kingpin. It’s unclear, though, whether or not he knows he’s being played. His confusion when the guards refuse to open the door seems genuine, but the speed with which he’s able to adapt to an entire cell block coming for him is a brilliant moment of characterization. We know that Frank constantly expects the world, in general, to turn on him at any moment; whether he expected Fisk, specifically, to betray him at this moment is almost beside the point. His reaction is the important thing here. If he panics, he doesn’t show it; he just takes his shank and starts ruthlessly and efficiently carving his way through every inmate that tries to take him on. There are moments, too, when Frank makes it clear he’s going for a kill, not an injury: the way he stabs one enemy once, twice, three times in the gut in rapid succession does more to show the stark difference between him and Daredevil than any dialogue ever could.