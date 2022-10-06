The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is back. Matt Murdock has finally made his Disney+ debut in She-Hulk and, while the appearance mostly gets his character right, Daredevil still has a huge on-screen legacy to live up to. Netflix’s Daredevil series was well-received in general, but it was Charlie Cox’s grounded, haunted performance as the Man Without Fear and the show’s incredible fight choreography that catapulted it to legendary status among MCU fans. Season one’s one-shot hallway fight set the standard for superhero action in Netflix’s Marvel shows—and while Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher were all good for different reasons (the less said about Iron Fist, the better), none reached Daredevil’s level of technical proficiency. Here, then, are the best fight scenes from Netflix’s Daredevil—and here’s hoping that the folks at Disney+ can carry on the tradition.
2 / 10
8. Daredevil vs. Kingpin
8. Daredevil vs. Kingpin
The episode: Season one, episode 13, “Daredevil”
Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) knows he’s cornered here, and he goes full-on Hulk-mode on Daredevil. The brilliance of this scene comes from the difference between their fighting styles: Kingpin is all rage and power, a charging bull, while Daredevil is more lithe and nimble, flipping over and around Kingpin’s bulkier form. This is an unusually dialogue-heavy fight, with Daredevil and Kingpin battling it out for the very soul of Hell’s Kitchen.
3 / 10
7. Daredevil & Elektra vs. the Hand
7. Daredevil & Elektra vs. the Hand
The episode: Season two, episode 13, “A Cold Day in Hell’s Kitchen”
In the big finale fight from season two, Daredevil and Elektra (Elodie Yung) face off against the Hand in a massive rooftop brawl. Matt and Elektra are clearly outnumbered, but for a little while, it seems like they might overcome the odds because they fight so well together. That makes it all the more heartbreaking, then, when the odds continue to mount and Elektra sacrifices herself to save Matt from a killing blow. Their relationship was chaotic, unhealthy, and co-dependent, but when they fought side-by-side instead of against each other, they could really work some magic together.
4 / 10
6. Daredevil vs. Bullseye
6. Daredevil vs. Bullseye
The episode: Season three, episode six, “The Devil You Know”
Daredevil season three was uneven as a whole, but it also reached some impressive highs. Case in point, this fight: Matt confronts Dex (Wilson Bethel), who’s stolen his Daredevil identity, right down to a replica costume. Both Daredevil and Bullseye take advantage of the Bulletin’s offices, ducking in and out behind cubicles and partitions. In the hands of a less skilled director, it would’ve been a confusing mess, but Stephen Surjik manages to track their movements effectively, leading to a tense standoff between two Daredevils.
5 / 10
5. Daredevil vs. Nobu
5. Daredevil vs. Nobu
The episode: Season one, episode nine, “Speak of the Devil”
Even Nobu (Peter Shinkoda) recognizes how good this fight is. The judicious use of slow-mo emphasizes the viciousness of the scene, which is aided by Nobu’s mastery of his signature weapon, a kyoketsu-shoge. The blade attached to a long chain digs into Daredevil several times, leaving him seriously wounded. This fight is a good example of how adaptable Matt is as a fighter; he often changes his fighting style to suit his opponent. In this scene, that means he’s pulling off some seriously impressive acrobatic moves. Nobu’s acknowledgment of Matt’s skill is clearly a high compliment, coming from someone who continues fighting for several seconds even after his entire body is engulfed in flames.
6 / 10
4. Daredevil vs. the Dogs of Hell
4. Daredevil vs. the Dogs of Hell
The episode: Season two, episode three, “New York’s Finest”
Season two’s riff on the hallway fight is without question beautifully composed, but it lacks the, well, punch, of the previous season’s iteration. Season two ups the ante by expanding the scope from just a hallway to a stairwell and an elevator as well, and Matt’s facing off against a biker gang with only a chain and an unloaded gun taped to his hand; on paper, it should add up to a better fight than season one. But this scene suffers an extremely common fate for sequels: it’s bogged down by self-consciousness, the awareness that it’s trying to improve upon something great. Here, that results in the emotional connection getting lost. Still, there’s a lot to love. The choreography and camerawork are still incredible, and you can see the influence of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) on Matt through Daredevil’s just-a-touch-more-brutal-than-usual beatdowns.
7 / 10
3. Punisher vs. Cell Block A
3. Punisher vs. Cell Block A
The episode: Season two, episode nine, “Seven Minutes in Heaven”
Here’s the thing about this fight: going into it, Frank knows he’s being used by Kingpin. It’s unclear, though, whether or not he knows he’s being played. His confusion when the guards refuse to open the door seems genuine, but the speed with which he’s able to adapt to an entire cell block coming for him is a brilliant moment of characterization. We know that Frank constantly expects the world, in general, to turn on him at any moment; whether he expected Fisk, specifically, to betray him at this moment is almost beside the point. His reaction is the important thing here. If he panics, he doesn’t show it; he just takes his shank and starts ruthlessly and efficiently carving his way through every inmate that tries to take him on. There are moments, too, when Frank makes it clear he’s going for a kill, not an injury: the way he stabs one enemy once, twice, three times in the gut in rapid succession does more to show the stark difference between him and Daredevil than any dialogue ever could.
8 / 10
2. Daredevil vs. the Russian Mob (A.K.A. the Hallway Fight)
2. Daredevil vs. the Russian Mob (A.K.A. the Hallway Fight)
The episode: Season one, episode two, “Cut Man”
With this fight, Daredevil threw down a gauntlet. Metaphorically, it challenged other superhero shows—and action shows in general—to rise to this masterclass in direction and choreography. Literally, it forces Matt to make his way through a gauntlet of thugs in a cramped hallway. The one-shot take uses every inch of space to its advantage: the camera pushes down the hallway, pulls back, even spins 180 degrees a few times—and there are no cuts, even though those spins were built in just in case they couldn’t pull off the oner. Daredevil pops in and out of frame, ducking into doorways only to emerge, seconds later, fighting off more goons.
Beyond the technical achievement, though, Cox’s acting is what sells this fight. Toward the end, you can feel his exhaustion as he leans against a wall and heaves for breath before pushing himself, hips first, forward to finish off the last enemy. The last few punches he throws are wild and almost languid; they’re telegraphed so far in advance that you wonder how the other guy didn’t simply step out of the way. It’s only momentum that keeps Matt going at this point, as he proves when he collapses, his whole body giving out, as he delivers the final blow.
9 / 10
1. Daredevil vs. an entire prison
1. Daredevil vs. an entire prison
The episode: Season three, episode four, “Blindsided”
After the hallway fight, oners became a hallmark for Daredevil. There’s a major one-shot fight scene in every season, and while season one absolutely deserves recognition for setting the standard, season three’s prison fight blows it out of the water. It’s 10 minutes of uninterrupted action—well, except for when Matt pauses to broker a deal with the Albanians—but there are no camera cuts. And it’s made all the more impressive by the fact that Matt’s not wearing a mask here, which makes it much harder for Cox to swap out with a stunt double. Consequently, a large chunk of the stunts are performed by Cox himself. And the fight is expansive, too, weaving through the hallways and cells of the labyrinthine prison. Even though this scene covers a lot of ground, it feels appropriately claustrophobic, because it’s one of the only fights in the whole series that makes you wonder, “How the hell is Matt going to get out of this?”
10 / 10