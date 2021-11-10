Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, November 10. All times are Eastern.



Gentefied (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., season two): Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, this half-hour dramedy centers on three Mexican American cousins. Erik (J.J. Soria), Ana (Karrie Martin), and Chris Morales (Carlos Santos) are struggling in their own ways to achieve the American dream. They are often guided and supported by their grandfather, Casimiro a.k.a Pop (Joaquín Cosío), and the community they live in. In the new season, the cousins fight alongside Pop as he faces deportation while dealing with new love, babies, and estranged fathers. Superstore’s America Ferrera is both executive producer and a director on the show. Look for Danette Chavez’s review of season two on the site.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Animal (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): The first season of this documentary series follows eight families of the natural world. Go for a ride with a mother lioness, a wild dog family, a giant octopus, and a joey, among others. The show was mostly filmed during the pandemic and uses high-profile technology to capture its subjects in their habitat. The narrators include Bryan Cranston, Pedro Pascal, Rashida Jones, and Rebel Wilson. A second season has already been commissioned by Netflix.

Passing (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “Tessa Thompson plays Irene, a Harlem socialite who has a nice family life with her doctor husband (Moonlight’s Andre Holland) and two boys. While shopping uptown, she runs into Clare (Ruth Negga), an old childhood friend. Irene finds out that her ol’ chum is living her life as a full-fledged white woman, married to a casually racist white dude (Alexander Skarsgård, of course!) who has no idea his wife is a sista.” Here’s Craig D. Lindsey’s full review of the Rebecca Hall-directed movie.

Clifford The Big Red Dog (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): “Even if Clifford doesn’t inspire Paddington-level invention, personality, or basic dignity, there are hints of an approach to this material that could be sweeter, less pointlessly quippy, and less interested in hand-waving away conflict under the guise of dog-loving unity. Plenty of Clifford books take place in bland, nondescript locations with paper-thin characterizations. In relocating the story to New York, the movie ultimately only seems eager to join in on gentrification.” Read Jesse Hassenger’s review of the movie here. Directed by Walt Becker, it stars Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Izaac Wang, Sienna Guillory, Tony Hale, and John Cleese.