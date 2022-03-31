How To Train Your Dragon (Available April 1)

Let’s face it, Dreamworks Animation has always been considered a distant third to Disney and Pixar (and, Disney-Pixar) animated films. Yet it’s fairly undeniable that the How To Train Your Dragon franchise is legitimately great, particularly the first one, which hit screens in 2010. The fact it did so well at the box office with any particularly big-name actors voicing the characters is a testament to the brilliant animation, clever storytelling, and heartfelt characters that make you want to root for them. While mileage may vary on the trilogy overall, it’s tough to find anyone who wasn’t charmed by the original Dragon movie . In his 2010 review of the film, which he gave a B+, Keith Phipps said the film “drops viewers in the middle of an impossible situation grounded in a fundamental misunderstanding, then saddles an unprepared, easily wounded kid and his scaly, big-eyed sidekick with the task of fixing it. There’s a lot at stake here, and the film never loses sight of that amid all the dragonfire and whooshing flight sequences.”