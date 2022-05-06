Netflix has made a lot of boneheaded, short-sighted, asinine decisions in recent months, drawing upon itself the ire of protesting employees, departing subscribers, and litigious shareholders. But at least it’s spared itself the indignity of getting sent a billion memes of a guy in a hot dog suit yelling “We’re all trying to find the guy who did this!” , announcing today that it’s renewing Tim Robinson’s brilliantly uncomfortable sketch series I Think You Should Leave for a third season.

All of which also creates a huge dilemma for us, obviously, i.e., “W hich I Think You Should Leave sketch should we reference in the headline for this extremely good news?” Our first draft thought, which we’re apparently stuck with, was “Christmas came early this year. ” B ut is a “New Printer” line really the best we can do? We just know, as soon as we hit publish, that someone’s going to pull out an amazing Coffin Flop or “Prank Show” reference we should have used instead. It’s maddening! Can we switch to a “Calico Cut Pants” line ? We’re going to try a “ Calico Cut Pants” line . Go look up at the top of the story and see if it works. Fuck, this is hard.

For the uninitiated, I Think You Should Leave stars, and is the co-brainchild (with Zach Kanin) of, former Saturday Night Live writer Robinson. Describing the series has been exceedingly difficult for fans for three years now and running, but the basic ethos is one of social discomforts elevated to utter absurdity, most often channeled through Robinson, a man whose characters never met a minor social faux pas they couldn’t escalate into a deeply destructive conflict. Robinson is the sole main member of the series’ cast, but regular guest appearances from Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, Tim H ei decker, and other comedy stars keep the energy of the series varied.

Variety broke the news, courtesy of an interview with Richardson. No word on when the new season will premiere, but if you want to refresh yourself on the show’s very weird world, our ranking of every sketch from its first two seasons might be a good place to start. Meanwhile, we’re going to be over here, wondering if there was a way we could have worked a joke about the big Charlie Brown pants into this damn subhead. Fuck!