As we’ve all learned extensively over the last year, streaming services can and will unceremoniously remove any series from their library at the drop of a hat—even the critic darlings and once-saved series. Over at Netflix, Arrested Development’s time on the streaming platform is apparently coming to a close in the next month, with the last day to view the Emmy-winning series set for March 14 .

While Netflix absolutely depleted Arrested Development’s value with the production of the dismal fourth and fifth seasons, seasons one through three still offer a plethora of comedic gold nearly two decades later. So, after reviving the series once canceled by Fox, churning out a terrible revival, and then cancel ing the show again, Netflix will now truly lay Arrested Development to rest in its library.

It’s a puzzling move, considering not only the show’s cult popularity, but its place in Netflix’s history as a rental service turned show producer. Arrested Development was one of the first series to bear the “Netflix Original” label, adding some authority to Netflix’s burgeoning production wing ( until folks actually saw the new seasons, at least ). Now, ten years after the fourth season debuted, the company is wiping it from the platform.

Originally created by Mitchell Hurwitz, the series follows one family as they navigate the arrest of their father, George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor), and handle the family business, The Bluth Company. The series also stars the late Jessica Walter, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, David Cross, Tony Hale, and Portia de Rossi.

Upon its acquisition of Arrested Development in 2011, Netflix attained non-exclusive rights to the first three seasons of the show. The first three seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Hulu, and the fourth and fifth seasons may be arriving soon.