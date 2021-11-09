Netflix is doubling down on gross-out horror series from South Korea this season. Following the success of Squid Game, the streamer is preparing to release Hellbound, a fantasy horror series from Yeon Sang-ho, best known for Train To Busan and Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula. Though, this show has decidedly fewer tracksuits—though, not zero tracksuits.



Set in a version of Seoul terrorized by an army of smoke monsters from Lost condemning people to hell, Hellbound follows a religious organization called The New Truth rises to power and begins speaking for the monsters. But, of course, when one questions the New Truth’s verdicts, they become the next sacrifice. So, unsurprisingly, the whole city descends into mayhem as a city beset by hellspawn are wont to do. Yeah, it’s one of those shows.

Director Yeon Sang-ho is known for his gory extravagances. Train To Busan, the director’s 2016 breakout, ended up on our round-up of the best movies of 2016 that we didn’t review. For the A.V. Club, Charles Bramesco wrote, “South Korea’s Yeon Sang-ho found a fresh take on the zombie-breakout flick by narrowing and elongating its shape; he constrains most of the action to a single high-speed rail, challenging a band of human survivors to safely pass from car to car.”



Netflix appears to be capitalizing on the success of Squid Game with another satirical and bloody horror series. Still, it’s no surprise. South Korean genre movies and thrillers have been rising in popularity stateside over the last couple of decades, from the cult favorite Oldboy to surprise crossover sensation and Best Picture-winner Parasite.

Netflix isn’t the only one getting in the act. Aside from Squid Game, Apple TV+ released its first South Korean horror series, Dr. Brain, from ‌The Good, The Bad, And The Weird and I Saw The Devil director Kim Jee-woon, last week.



All six episodes of Hellbound begin streaming on November 19.