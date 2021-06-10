(L-R): Lee Rodriguez, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Ramona Young. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

All right virgins, Never Have I Have Ever returns to Netflix on July 15.



From creator Mindy Kaling, the coming of age comedy series follows the complicated life of Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first generation Indian-American high schooler, who decides to reinvent herself after the loss of her father. Looking to cast away her nerdy reputation, she seeks to check one thing off her cool to-do list: lose her virginity with the hottest guy in school, Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

The first season ended with Vishwakumar kissing her former enemy (Ooooh a classic enemies to lovers twist!), which leads to her finally receiving the attention she desires from her crush Paxton. Then, she’s hit with the revelation that she might be moving to India. Drama!

The second season will bring back cast members Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young, as well as season 2 newcomer Megan Suri. According to Deadline, Suri will play Aneesa, a new student whose “confidence and radiance” may pose a threat to Devi’s romantic pursuits.

There’s no more room for bullies in this high school, so Chrissy Teigen had to step away from her voiceover appearance in the upcoming season. Teigen is currently in the midst of a cyberbullying controversy involving model Courtney Stodden, who says the fellow model would send them messages encouraging them to commit suicide. No announcements have been made concerning who will replace Teigen.

While most of the details about the current season are under lock and key, Ramakrishnan says she hopes season two focuses more on her character loving herself as she is—a tough thing for many girls in high school to achieve.

“I would love to see Devi love herself. I think that’s an important message that not just high school teenage girls could learn. Just the idea of loving yourself is something I think a lot of people need to hear. I don’t think we do that enough. I don’t think we value ourselves as much as we should,” Ramakrishnan says in an interview with Deadline. “People tend to take care of other people, but they tend to neglect their own emotions, their own well-being, their own mental health. Devi’s a prime example of that.”