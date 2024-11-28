10 new albums to listen to in December

Last year, the members of Blackpink broke free from the K-pop machine—at least a little bit. While they all signed new contracts with YG Entertainment for their group output, the individual members declined to sign with YG for their solo work. ROSÉ signed with Atlantic instead, leading to her first album, rosie. It’s a deeply personal record that she wouldn’t have been able to make before; as she told The New York Times, “We were trained [by our K-pop agency] to always present ourselves in the most perfect, perfect way. And so even when we were interacting with fans online, it was when I was ready to give perfect answers and give them what they wanted. And making sure that I’m a perfect girl for everyone. That was the culture. And that’s why leading into this album, it was more of a personal want and need to be able to write an album like an album that I grew up with, music that I could relate to. In order for that, I’m sure artists had to be vulnerable, but we hadn’t trained to talk about our emotions and feelings and experiences.”