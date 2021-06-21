Nicholas Braun Photo : Fred Hayes ( Getty Images )

If you’re a woman who has experienced the misfortune of dating men, chances are you vividly remember Cat Person. In case you forgot, t he viral New Yorker short story by Kristen Roupenian is about 20-year-old college student Margot, who goes on a date with a 34-year-old guy named Robert who she immediately realizes is not the right person for her—and shocker, he turns out to be a major scumbag once she rejects him. Because seemingly all viral stories have to become a film, Cat Person is heading to the big screen. The ridiculously tall and handsome Succession star (and Deuxmoi’s favorite playboy) Nicholas Braun will play Robert, and Locke and Key’s Emilia Jones is set to play Margot. This isn’t Braun’s first time portraying a character from a viral story. He’s also in Zola, based on the viral thread about two strippers’ chaotic trip to Florida that led to their falling out.



The Cat Person movie is being directed by Susanna Fogel (who served as director and executive producer on HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant), and Masters Of Sex writer Michelle Ashford wrote the script. Given how Cat Person is a short story, it’s difficult to know how it will translate into a feature film. After all, the main point of the story is that Robert is just one bad date for Margot, who she has no intention of seeing again after realizing he makes her feel very uncomfortable. So, what else is there to say?



Men were already pressed when they found out Cat Person is a story that’s over 3,000 words about a bad date—someone even created a Twitter account called Men React To Cat Person. So, while this movie might potentially change the story drastically in order to be a better fit for a full-length feature, we’ll probably still get to enjoy men get even angrier.

[The Hollywood Reporter]