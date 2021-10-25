Former Disney Channel stars, band of brothers, and reality television dabblers the Jonas Brothers will now have their own comedy special at Netflix in the form of a good o l’ fashioned roast. As with everything else, they’re making it a family affair, which will give Nick and Joe plenty of opportunities to lob insults at Kevin. In typical fashion, the fourth brother Frankie Jonas is no where to be found in the trailer.

Advertisement

Jonas Brothers Family Roast is hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson, and features guest appearances from SNL actor Pete Davidson, former One Direction member Niall Horan, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, musician John Legend, comedian Lilly Singh, Good Omens actor Jack Whitehall, and more. In addition to the roast, which Joe emphasizes many times, the special will feature sketches, games, and songs of a hopefully comedic nature.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind comedy special that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your family,” Nick says in the announcement clip.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin all serve as executive producers for the special. James Longman serves as showrunner for Jonas Brothers Family Roast, with Lauren Greenberg (The Late Late Show With James Corden) working as head writer. So unfortunately, it may only be as funny as any standard “C arpool K araoke.”

After reuniting as a band in 2019, the trio has been back with a slate of combined effort projects, including the documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Additionally, the three are working on a memoir together, titled Blood, which is “co-authored” with Neil Strauss (The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists). The three-perspective memoir does not have a release date set.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast premieres on Netflix on November 23.