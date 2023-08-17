Octavia Spencer has once again entered the Ma zone for the sake of Britney Spears. Following up on her infamous Instagram post advising Spears to make estranged husband Sam Asghari sign a prenup, Spencer was caught on Instagram reminding Spears that “extortion is illegal.”

This didn’t simply come out of nowhere. Spencer is a longtime lurker and commenter on Britney Spears’ Instagram page. However, since comments were turned off on her Instagram, possibly because people act very normal regarding Spears, Spencer took her words to Page Six’s account, which Twitter user @MichaelEnvy caught. Responding to a post reading, “Sam Asghari threatening to release ‘extraordinarily embarrassing’ Britney Spears info if prenup is not negotiated.” Spencer responded, “Extortion is illegal.”



Spencer is a longtime follower of Spears’ marriage. When the singer announced her engagement to Asghari, the Oscar-winner said, “Make him sign a prenup.” Perhaps realizing that telling someone to sign a prenup on Instagram isn’t precisely the best wishes someone wants when announcing an engagement, Spencer, despite being correct, apologized shortly after.

Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. #nonegativity.

Asghari responded to Spencer’s joke, saying he had “no hard feelings,” though he did “joke,” “Of course we’re getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day.”

What’s the lesson here? When Ma speaks, you listen.