As far as pandemic-themed post-apocalyptic narratives go, Netflix’s recent streaming series Sweet Tooth was lighter than most. Sure, large chunks of the human population are dead from something only known as “Th e Sick,” and sure, there are all these odd half-human, half-animal hybrid kids running around. But the Christian Convery-starring series still offered up a pretty hefty dose of optimism and heart, especially in the relationship between Convery’s titular deer-boy and Nonso Anonzie’s “Big Man,” his protector on a cross-country quest.

Fans of the show —adapted from Jeff Lemire’s comic series of the same name —are in luck today, as Netflix announced that Sweet Tooth has been renewed for a second season. (Handy, since the first one ended on a pretty major cliffhanger.) The series will continue to be executive-produced and showrun by Jim Mickle, who had this to say about the renewal: “ It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.” Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, who co-produce the show, did not issue a statement, presumably because, what, is Robert Downey Jr. going to write a statement for every Netflix show he produces?

Sweet Tooth stars Convery and Anonzie, plus Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani , and Neil Sandilands, with occasional appearances from Will Forte, and James Brolin as the show’s narrator. The series debuted last month, with Netflix reporting—insert usual grain of salt here—that 60 million member households at least tried it, if only just to see what was up with Will Forte and this weird deer kid.