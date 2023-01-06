On My Block spin-off trailer welcomes fans back to Freeridge

Rejoice, On My Block fans: Netflix is returning to a familiar setting in the trailer for the new spin-off series Freeridge, premiering February 2, 2023. This time around, the series will expand the mythology of the Los Angeles neighborhood–a mythology that taps into the supernatural. Or as the streamer succinctly puts it: “Same block. New curse. Old money.”

“Freeridge is a coming of age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives,” reads the synopsis for the series. “There’s a new core four in town in this On My Block spinoff series and an unforgettable adventure to be had.”

Freeridge | Official Teaser | Netflix

The curse is very real in the series trailer, but don’t expect the On My Block universe to get too dark. Instead, the show promises more of the same humor and high school drama that made the original series such a hit. The new core four is trapped in the world’s worst group project, but luckily Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia, most recently seen in Abbott Elementary) is “the goat of solving things,” as her sister Ines (Bryana Salaz) puts it. Not the Greatest Of All Time: “No, like a goat goat. When you get something in front of you, you chew the hell out of it.”

Mejia and Salaz are joined in the cast by Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cam and Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi, as well as Michael Solomon, Zaire Adams, J.R. Villarreal, and Jean Paul San Pedro. Familiar faces from On My Block will also make an appearance, including Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor and Raushanah Simmons. And Peggy Blow, last seen as the deceased Abuelita in the original show, is returning in a mysterious new series regular role.

Showrunner Lauren Iungerich teased the latter in an interview with Tudum, sharing, “The character that Peggy portrays in Freeridge was her own original idea that she threw out on a whim and we wholeheartedly embraced. It’s gonna be a surprising character to get to know, and we had the best time bringing her to life.” She also promised “lots of On My Block insider nuggets for the die-hard fans” while promising an exciting new direction: “Through the lens of this new group of friends, we’ll see Freeridge as we know it and also explore a Freeridge we haven’t seen before.”