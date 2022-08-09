After last week’s relatively mediocre outing, Only Murders In The Building returns to form in episode eight with an exciting half-hour that culminates with Glitter Person’s identity unveiling. “Hello Darkness” literally embraces, well, the darkness and features quite a rendition of The Sound Of Silence while adding and eliminating suspects along the way. A citywide blackout leads to the surprise singalong (Arconia’s acoustics are phenomenal), many abandoned dips (sorry, Oliver ), and passageway shenanigans in the dark. Let’s get to the crucial reveal first because it deals with smug son-of-a-bitch Detective Kreps.



To no one’s surprise, Michael Rapaport’s OMITB alter ego is a total creep. Not only does he call interrogating young girls his “favorite part of the job,” ugh, but by the end of the episode, Mabel realizes—dun dun dun—Kreps is Glitter Person. Side note: Does he not shower? Is there no concern for the dead giveaway red glitter still stuck to the back of his neck? Clearly, he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed. It means Bunny’s killer is manipulating him to do their dirty work. So now the question is: Is he just a dumb corrupt cop looking for extra money, or does Kreps have a personal stake in the matter?

His side hustle as a Coney Island security guard implies financial problems, so Kreps could be on someone’s payroll besides the NYPD. If the killer’s loaded with cash, it could be Leonora Folger, the missing Rose Cooper, Cinda Canning, or anyone wealthy living at the Arconia. Folks, what if it is Amy Schumer? Just kidding; luckily, no one’s even brought her up since the two-part premiere. With only a couple more outings to go, let’s see how Kreps’ perspective leads to some ultimate answers.

We also now know the criminal mastermind isn’t Nina or Howard—the latter was personally a top suspect. Sigh. OMITB made sure we keep tabs on both of them during “Hello Darkness.” Howard was busy with his new crush, Broadway singer Jonathan, while Nina rudely forced the sweet doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), to climb up 14 floors to deliver a package during the blackout. The extra focus on these supporting characters—including Ursula, who was in the lobby with disgruntled building residents—indicates they obviously weren’t simultaneously running around chasing Mabel, Lucy, Charles, and Oliver in the Arcatacombs. Although Jonathan sneezing due to his cat allergy is an interesting detail to add. Remember that Lucy heard the killer sneeze in the secret passageway while hiding from them in episode four.

Speaking of Lucy, the young girl finds herself in a precarious position once more. Kreps breaks into Charles’ apartment, forcing her to flee into the Arcatacombs. But the show never explains what the Detective’s plan was. Did he know Lucy was at Charles’? Was he going to threaten, kidnap, or kill her? I’m interested in hearing his endgame. At least our trio gets there in time to help after climbing several floors in the dark and leaving Oliver’s beloved bag of dips behind. The four of them eventually escape whoever is chasing them. Mabel uses the same bag o’ dips to hit that person; it’s podcast superfan Marv!

Marv, a.k.a. the narrator of “Hello Darkness,” is fascinating if not unhinged. He rose to the top of the suspect lift as soon as he revealed his on-and-off job as Arconia’s mold inspector. If he knows about the Arcatcombs, what other information has he gathered over time? His investment in the podcast is intense, too. His fellow superfans plan on leaving the show behind because they’ve lost faith in their favorite amateur sleuths, but not Marv. He’s committed, alright. (Who’ll tell them you can love two or more podcasts at once? I’m equally dedicated to My Favorite Murder and RedHanded!).

More importantly, Marv claims he overheard Charles worry about Lucy and decided to take her safety into his own hands. His interference ultimately drove Kreps away from Lucy and the passageway. All he hopes for in return is a shoutout or appearance in OMITB so his daughter can like him again. Yikes. The shifting narrator device wisely tackles secondary perspectives yet again, unpacking how Charles, Oliver, and Mabel’s adventures have unplanned effects on their dedicated listeners.



That’s the power of any art form, no matter how you consume it, right? The podcast isn’t only entertainment or a way to pass the time for Marv. He feels a deeper connection and seeks solace in it and the trio. D oesn’t everyone feel that connection to something intangible: A movie, TV show, book, painting, or whatever else it may be? It’s hard to fault his reasoning for being immersed—escapism is what it’s all about—but Marv’s involvement is as far-reaching as his theory about Bunny being the victim of a serial killer . His passionate involvement notwithstanding, Marv doesn’t seem to be the season two murderer. L ike us, he’s simply “OMITB for life.”

Stray observations: