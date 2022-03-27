

After months and months of lead up, the biggest night in Hollywood has finally arrived. The Oscars are here, and the ceremony will held at The Dolby Theater and hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

The competition has already been neck to neck with The Power Of The Dog, CODA, West Side Story, and King Richard, especially, taking home key prizes at pre-Oscars ceremonies like the Gotham Awards and the SAG Awards. But when it comes to the Academy Awards’ biggest categories of the night, it’s still anyone’s game.

Ahead of the big showdown at the ceremony, the stars are arriving at The Dolby Theater for the event before the event—the red carpet.

The A.V. Club has rounded up some of the best looks of the evening, and we’ll keep updating this list as more stars make their way to the carpet.

