In Podmass, The A.V. Club sifts through the ever-expanding world of podcasts and recommends the previous week’s best episodes. Have your own favorite? Let us know in the comments or at podmass@avclub.com.



Screenshot : Apple Podcasts

Whether it be the Red Scare or Satanic Panic, there is nothing that we Americans enjoy more than losing our goddamn minds. American Hysteria, hosted by Chelsey Weber-Smith, chronicles and contextualizes all the various ways that the most powerful nation on earth has flipped out in its relatively short history. On this episode, Weber-Smith, who identifies as non-binary, digs into the history of gender reveal parties and their place in the modern “gender panic.” What started as a simple mommy blogger video in 2008 would soon catch on like wildfire and eventually cause several actual wildfires in the process. Weber-Smith gives a rundown of the body count as well as the property damage total that has resulted from what they view as an escalating arms race to affirm the sacredness of the gender binary. There’s also discussion of the arbitrariness of gender norms, with the host pointing out that blue, being so delicate, was once the accepted color for girls, and pink, being so loud and vibrant, was once the color for boys. It’s a compelling overview of one of this country’s latest manias with the added bonus of teaching you all about the piss prophets. [Anthony D Herrera]

Did You Get My Text? With Meredith and Patton

The Wood Nymph and the Swamp Troll

Screenshot : Apple Podcasts

Just when you thought there couldn’t be a more adorable celebrity couple anchoring their very own podcast (for the past couple years, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman had that honor on lock with their comfy In Bed With Nick & Megan podcast), here comes lovey-dovey marrieds Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger and their new audio series. The veteran comedian and his actress wife (best known for inspiring teenage boys’ ardor in ’80s movies like Dream A Little Dream) basically use this podcast as quality time, with both of them convening after a day of living together-but-separate and talking about the peculiar things they’ve texted to each other. The premiere episode has the pair bringing up texts that involve weird food combinations Postmates appears to be getting behind (I love pickles and I love peanut butter—but together?); the question of whether to forgive revered, recently departed actors for dickish behavior they may have exhibited on a set; and a woman who went viral for getting interviewed on TV from her home, where a certain sex toy sat very prominently on her bookshelf. [Craig D. Lindsey]

Screenshot : Apple Podcasts

Part of the DREAD Podcast Network, Frigay The 13th is one of many podcasts to investigate the horror genre—but it sets itself apart by applying a queer theory lens while also contextualizing these classics within the modern world’s real-life horrors currently making headlines. Frigay’s opening sound collage combines clips from the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene alongside classic sound bites from horror flicks (like the iconic “What are you waiting for?!” line from I Know What You Did Last Summer), priming listeners for all that the series has in store. Cohosts Andrew and Matty capably encapsulate all the most frightening and disappointing current events while offering fresh takes on a number of genre gems. This episode focuses on amusement park and carnival-set horror films like The Funhouse and Final Destination 3, and the hosts don’t shy away from discussing the horrific workplace abuses that employees at such venues actually have to endure. Complete with fun segments like “Queer Eye For The Horror Guy,” Frigay The 13th is a fun and sobering look at both real-world and cinematic horrors. [Jose Nateras]