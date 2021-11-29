Fans trying to book tickets to Spider-Man: No Way Home were up against some familiar enemies over the last 24 hours. Just as they had before, sites like AMC, Fandango, Atom, and more buckled under the intense demand to see cherished IP on the silver screen.

Over the last 24 hours, hopeful ticket buyers shared screenshots of downed websites, memes, and first-hand accounts of being unable to secure tickets online for Marvel Studios and Sony’s attempt at bridging the MCU and Sony’s Venom-verse. IGN is even reporting that tickets for the movie are listing for as much as $25,000 on eBay. Not that anyone is likely to pay that much, but still, that’s some weird, wild stuff.



It’s a familiar situation these days. Fans probably remember a similar situation for Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. When will these websites realize that they cannot stop us from enjoying Disney properties? Only the Vault can do that.



This time, however, it wasn’t just enthusiasm for seeing Spider-Man fight Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus that broke the beast, but rather those little digital art dealers trying to grab AMC Theaters’ first “eco-friendly” NFT. What good is going to see Spider-Man movie if you’re not getting a little picture (presumably of Spider-Man) that you can keep on your phone? And what good is that Spider-Man jpeg if it’s not pumping more CO2 into the atmosphere?



Hearing that people still want to see a Spider-Man movie must be an early Christmas miracle for struggling movie theaters, which have been inching back to life in recent months. After all, theaters would probably prefer to have a Spider-Man movie crashing their website than Disney+.

The hype surrounding No Way Home also squashes any lingering concerns that Marvel movies might be losing their luster. Following the collective shrug toward the studio’s big push for artistic legitimacy, Eternals, some may have thought that maybe Marvel had flown too close to the sun on wings made of multiverses. But, of course, that film made more than $350 million during a pandemic, so it’s hard to imagine anyone being too upset about it.

Assuming these websites can get their ticketing working, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.

