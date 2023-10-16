Pink abruptly cancels upcoming shows for “family medical issues”

Pink has had what has probably been a tiring few months, after throwing someone out of a concert for a wild anti-circumcision protest, having to apologize for getting publicly offended by someone comparing her to Suzy Eddie Izzard on social media, and then for having to explain that she’s not actually flying Israeli flags at her concerts (they’re apparently Māori Poi flags, and they’re the only flags she allows other than “the rainbow flag”). Now, Pink has announced that she’s been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Tacoma, Washington that were supposed to happen this week on October 17 and October 18.

A specific explanation wasn’t given, but Pink explained on social media that there were “family medical issues” that required “immediate attention.” She said that she and Live Nation are “working on future dates to reschedule,” and added, “I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

There’s no mention of how serious this is or whether or not it will impact any of her other upcoming tour dates, but Pink is in the middle of a lengthy North American tour going through November. In fact, just this upcoming weekend—only a couple of days after her postponed Washington tour stops—Pink is supposed to do a couple of shows in Vancouver.

Pink has been touring this summer in support of Trustfall, her latest album (her ninth studio album), which was released back in February of this year. Just a few days ago, she announced that a deluxe version featuring live recordings and new songs (including “Irrelevant,” the single she released last year in response to the Supreme Court reversing Roe V. Wade) will be available on December 1.

