Phoebe Bridgers Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Chicagoans missed out on the Pitchfork Music Festival last year. It was a huge bummer, because the lineup was great! Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels, and The National were set to headline. But thankfully, with a glimmer of hope now that adults can get vaccinated anywhere in the U.S., it looks like we can enjoy live music again this summer. Pitchfork Music Festival returns September 10-12, and the lineup did change a bit, though. Sorry, you won’t get to belt out “Maps” at Union Park this year.



The headliners are set to be Phoebe Bridgers (who was already part of the lineup but has become mega-famous in the past year, hence the promotion), St. Vincent, and Erykah Badu. But if you were hoping to see the Friedberger siblings, don’t worry, you can. Fiery Furnaces are still set to play their first show in over a decade.

Other exciting additions include Black Midi, Bartees Strange , and Armand Hammer (the hip-hop duo, not that Armand Hammer). Tickets are currently on sale. You can check out the full lineup below.



Saturday, September 11:

St. Vincent

Angel Olsen

Kim Gordon

Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Waxahatchee

Jay Electronica

Jamila Woods

Georgia Anne Muldrow

Faye Webster

Amaarae

Maxo Kream

Divino Niño

Bartees Strange

Horsegirl

Sunday, September 12:

Erykah Badu

Flying Lotus

Thundercat

Danny Brown

Cat Power

Andy Shauf

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor

The Weather Station

Mariah the Scientist

oso oso

KeiyaA

Special Interest

Cassandra Jenkins