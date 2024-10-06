Poltergeist house to become Airbnb where the TV doesn’t even frickin’ work Who wouldn’t want to pay a premium to stay in a house that only gets one channel and its all static

We’re living in the golden age of experiential rentals. Do you want to fall out of the house from Up or fall out of the Barbie Dreamhouse? Well, the future is now because consumers with the money can even sign up to sleep under the stairs of Harry Potter’s childhood home for $200 a night. Soon, movie lovers will be able to stay in the scariest of all locations, the house from Poltergeist, where horror fans can watch static on television and hide clown dolls under the bed to their heart’s content.

Per TMZ, the Poltergeist house recently sold for $1.2 million ($100,000 over asking), and it’s already expecting visitors. Rather than living in this home, the new owner, described only as “an investor from Los Gatos, CA,” plans to decorate the house as a replica of the Poltergeist set, which is to say, it will look like a suburban home from the late ’70s and early ’80s. Located in Southern California’s gorgeous Simi Valley, the house has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool (filled with skeletons), a jacuzzi, and a portal to Hell. Reservations are not available yet, but the house does have a website where daring renters can sign up for more information.

It sounds like a charming getaway for those who enjoy swimming with muddy skeletons and spending their nights battling Reverend Henry Kane back through the aforementioned portal to Hell. Alternatively, vacationers could also go to a national park, Disneyland, or some other place that isn’t haunted.