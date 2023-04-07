R.I.P. Paul Cattermole, member of British pop group S Club 7

Paul Cattermole of S Club 7, the late ’90s/early aughts British pop group with hits such as “S Club Party” and “Don’t Stop Movin’”, has died, according to a statement from his family and the band. He was 46 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” the statement, published by the BBC, reads. “While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

The group also posted to their official Twitter, writing, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

S Club 7 was formed in 1998 by the Spice Girls’ former manager, Simon Fuller. Along with Cattermole, the group consisted of Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens. They rose to fame in the U.K. from their television show, Miami 7, and went on to achieve 11 U.K. top 10 singles, including four number ones, and won two Brit Awards.

Cattermole left the band in 2002 and re-joined his heavy metal band, Skua. (S Club broke up the following year.) He later suffered an onstage injury while starring in a production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and subsequently struggled to find work, according to the BBC. After working in various capacities, including as a tarot card reader, he signed on for a reunion with his former bandmates. The 11-date comeback tour was only announced in February of 2023.

Fuller, who went on to create American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance after his first TV venture with the pop group, said in a statement, “Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed. We’re all deeply shocked and saddened by this news.”