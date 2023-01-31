After 13 seasons of fashion shows, trips to the tropics, and lots and lots of drunken fights, one of Bravo’s signature reality shows, The Real Housewives Of New York City, is reportedly calling it a day. Per Page Six, stalled contract negotiations have led to the network calling off further bargaining as “talks have officially collapsed.” As such, Bravo has “rescinded its offers” to the housewives and has “no plans” to air the show this year.



As such, this could all be public negotiations to bring stars like Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer back to the table. The plan was to have the ladies do their thing, mainly drinking, shit-talking, and having uncomfortable interactions with service workers, on The Real Housewives Of New York City: Legacy Edition. But, unfortunately, now it seems like Legacy Edition is done before it can even forge a legacy.



Or is it? Bravo head and housewife wrangler Andy Cohen tweeted, “Don’t believe everything you read,” in response to the article, which isn’t quite the “it’s not true, the show’s going to happen” that fans probably hoped.



As Page Six’s sources put it, “never say never.” This wouldn’t be the first Housewives property to have a significant gap in seasons. As we all know, The Real Housewives Of Miami took an eight-year break between runs. The difference is RHONY is the second oldest iteration in the franchise. The series launched in March 2008, premiering two years after The Real Housewives Of Orange County. However, the show sputtered out after season 13, when the network opted not to film a reunion episode because of how “catastrophically poorly” the cast got along.

Bravo still plans on going forward with a rebooted version of the show featuring a whole new cast. We can only imagine how long that will last before “it’s just not worth it.”