Fans breathe easy as Rita Ora’s Love Island episode returns to Hulu

Our long international nightmare is over.

The mystery of what happened to the Rita Ora episode of Love Island has been solved, and the episode is, once again, waiting for viewers on Hulu. Parents can let their kids play a little longer, and Love Islanders can rest a little easier knowing that the Rita Ora episode is back where it belongs.



The crisis on Love Island began last week when Rita Ora dropped by to give those horny contestants a chance to pretend to know who she was. As the show’s ravenous fanbase meme’d the Islanders pretending to know the lyrics to a Rita Ora song, tragedy was waiting in the wings. Shortly after the episode streamed on Hulu, fans noticed the closed captioning wasn’t working correctly, so the streamer pulled the episode, per The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, fans turned to Hulu’s customer service reps on the social media site formerly known as Twitter. All they were told was delays were due to a variety of issues. However, as the Hollywood Reporter discovered , it wasn’t a licensing problem. It was the captions.



Rest assured: As of this writing, the episode has taken its rightful place back on Hulu, complete with working captions. At long last, fans can watch the lyrics that the Love Island cast simply did not know.



Love Island is a daily reality dating competition that runs for four weeks at a time. It’s sort of like The Bachelor meets Big Brother in that way—though fans would probably object to it being described as such. The round-the-clock nature of the series requires fans to keep tabs on their favorite hot singles in their area. However, because there is a delay between the U.K. broadcast and the American one, a lapse in airing can spoil the show for some fans.

