Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Best Album: Crimes Of Passion (1980)

Pat Benatar’s breakthrough and best record. Working from the blueprint Mike Chapman established with In The Heat Of Night, producer Keith Olson provides polish and muscle that define the sound of AOR at the dawn of the 1980s. “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” provides the swaggering anchor for a set that’s firmly within rock mainstream but finds time for an oddly streamlined cover of Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights,” its presence serving as a counterweight to the power ballad “Hell Is For Children”: both are evidence of how beneath their rocker guise, Benatar and her lifelong partner, guitarist Neil Giraldo, are suckers for theatrical melodrama.

Honorable mention: In The Heat Of The Night (1979)

Glam pioneer Mike Chapman draws heavily from the songbook he created with Nicky Chinn—he has Pat Benatar record two cuts from the forgotten Smokie, one from the Sweet—but he’s sharp enough to have In The Heat Of The Night touch upon all manners of album rock trends of the late 1970s. He coaxes Benatar to record a cut from “Hot Child In The City” star Nick Gilder, an Alan Parsons Project tune, and “I Need A Lover,” a boastful number from John Cougar Mellencamp that, along with “Heartbreaker,” provides Pat Benatar with a clear direction for the rest of her career.