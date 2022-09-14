Avid watchers of Jeff Davis’ MTV series Teen Wolf would know that every wolf pack needs a parental-like figure to guide them through all those raging hormones and the occasional supernatural killer, as seen with reluctant pseudo-dad Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin). Continuing the trend, Westworld’s Rodrigo Santoro is stepping up as a wolf-dad in Davis’ new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, reports Variety.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the supernatural drama stars Armani Jackson (Honor Society) and Bella Shepard (The Wilds) as two werewolf-ish teens whose lives change when a wildfire reawakens a supernatural evil in Los Angeles. Santoro will play Garret Briggs, a park ranger in the Los Angeles area and the adoptive dad to the two teens. He joins Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy The Vampire Slayer) in the show, who stars as Kristen Ramsey, an investigator looking for the teenage arsonist that may have started the tragic wildfire.

Described by Variety as “someone with dark secrets and deep suspicions, especially towards anyone questioning the relationship with his children,” Santoro’s Garret sounds like he’ll have tensions with Gellar’s character as she eyes his kids as possible suspects.

Known for playing the outlaw robot host Hector Escaton on HBO’s Westworld, Santoro’s previous credits include Love Actually, 300, and Lost. Recently, he starred in the film 7 Prisoners, which won the Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in 2021.

The series is written by Jeff Davis, with Gellar also joining as an executive producer, alongside Joe Genier, Mike Elliot, Karen Gorodetzky, Jason Ensler, and Christian Taylor. Previously announced cast members include Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower) and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

While currently on production in Atlanta, Georgia, Wolf Pack is set to release later this year on Paramount+, alongside Davis’ other lycanthrope endeavor Teen Wolf: The Movie. Although sharing a creator and the same supernatural creatures, the two projects won’t be connected universe-wise, so don’t expect any Beacon Hills meet-ups.