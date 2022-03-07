Netflix gave us a TV show featuring someone puking cats last year with Brand New Cherry Flavor, so it was about time for an extra dose of weirdness with the return of Russian Doll. The streamer gave us the first look at the show’s return in back in February, and now it has finally shared the release date for the second season: April 20.



4/20 is the perfect date to watch the trippy show. While thankfully Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) aren’t stuck in the death loop anymore, their lives are certainly nowhere near normal and there’s probably a lot more weirdness to come.

The freaky 33-second teaser shows a disoriented Nadia riding the train. The clip combines hazy shots of her falling down the stairs, walking into a cemetery, and floating in a black void. We don’t get to see much of Alan, except for an unsettling shot of him lying underwater in the bathtub before he comes up with a wide, creepy grin.

There’s also a glimpse at Chloë Sevigny’s return as Nadia’s mother, Len ora. She’ll have a bigger importance in the story this time around.

After three years, it seems Nadia has seen it all and has apparently adjusted to the absurdity of everything. At the end of the teaser, she raises her glass at a bar, saying, “When the universe fucks with you, let it!”

According to the official logline, this new season is set four years after Nadia and Alan stopped dying every day, but it also has them “discovering a fate even worse than endless death.” It continues, “This season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.”

