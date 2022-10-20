Nevertheless, Rust persists. After cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the Western’s New Mexico set in 2021, Rust will scout California locations next week before resuming production in January. Location scouting has mostly been focused on Palm Springs and the Nevada border, although no final call has been made regarding where filming will take place.

An insider close to filming tells Deadline that the production would leave New Mexico because “it’s emotionally difficult for the crew and the cast to return to the same place” where Hutchins lost her life. Hutchins died after Baldwin discharged a prop gun he had been informed was “cold,” meaning it did not contain ammunition.

The shooting ushered in a lawsuit from Hutchins’ family, naming Rust Productions, LLC. and Baldwin as liable for her death — the case was settled earlier this month. As part of the settlement, Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins will executive produce the project. A return to production still remains in the early stages, however; per Deadline, the project still needs to hire a line producer, new armorer, assistant director, and director of production.

Advertisement

In addition to emotional duress, returning to New Mexico would likely involve some significant financial hurdles. The New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau has reportedly assessed a $136,793 fine for Rust’s “willful and serious” violations of workplace safety protocol. Rust’s production team is in the process of disputing the charge.

Baldwin himself has been one of the primary advocates for resuming production. Court filings from the actor’s own team back in March stated “that finishing Rust was an important step in honoring Halyna Hutchins’s memory and talent, defining her legacy, and, in turn, providing financial support to her family.” The same filing indicates that Matthew Hutchins was initially supportive of that plan, but became “less open-minded” ahead of the wrongful death suit he would go on to file.