Maybe Ryan Gosling can get a Star Wars movie made

Ryan Gosling is the latest to be frozen in carbonite as the star of a new, perpetually in-development Star Wars film. Typically, “new Star Wars movie” announcements don’t mean much. A new star or director suddenly cries out in terror and then is silenced. With installments in development from Patty Jenkins, James Mangold, Donald Glover, Simon Kinsberg, and Rian Johnson, we expect an announcement, followed by absolutely no news, and then maybe a comment that it’s dead. However, this one will probably come together since Shawn Levy is directing, and he’s made a career out of blockbuster collaborations with Canadian Ryans. Still, per The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling is only in talks to star in Levy’s Star Wars, but it does seem likely that he will be the guy because Gosling’s interest reportedly sent “the Star Wars project into hyperspace.” Levy has been developing the movie since 2022 with Jonathan Tropper, his partner from This Is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project.

Since Disney’s sequel trilogy sputtered out with The Rise Of Skywalker, the Mouse House has been happy to announce new Star Wars movies. Making them, however, is a different story. Despite having numerous Star Wars adventures in development, the only one currently lined up for release is a spin-off from a TV show, The Mandalorian And Grogu, which bows in May 2026 and co-stars Jeremy Allen White as Jabba the Hutt’s son. Levy’s film is said to be a stand-alone, but there’s always time to find out what Yarael Poof’s kids are up to.