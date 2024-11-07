Here's a teaser for that second season of Scavengers Reign we're probably never getting Max's wildly inventive Scavengers Reign hasn't been renewed by anybody, but its creators did release a teaser they made for a second season.

They say every man dies two deaths: First, when his body dies, and then again when Netflix opts not to pick him up for renewal after streaming him to a wider audience. And so goes the fate of Scavengers Reign, the horrifically beautiful sci-fi animated series from creators Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner that originally ran on Max almost exactly a year ago. The show was canceled by the streamer (which schlorped it up after it was originally developed for Adult Swim, based on an earlier short film) back in May of 2024. But there was some small hope that Netflix might get interested enough, after it started streaming the series, to throw it a bone/the second season that its first one loosely set up.

Not so much, though, per a new Instagram post from Bennett earlier this week. Writing that “This is not the end” and “There is more story to be told,” Bennett nevertheless conceded that “As of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season.”

That being said, Bennett did have a hell of a treat for Scavengers fans: A teaser, produced in-house at studio Green Street Pictures, showcasing what the show’s second season might look like. If you’ve watched the original series—an often shocking examination of adaptation by survivors on an alien planet absolutely brimming with symbiotic, frequently invasive life—you’ll see lots to remind you of what’s come before. (Including more looks at those creepy space religion dudes who popped up right at the end of the first season.) There’s also tons of material showing the survivors of the crash of the Demeter learning how to work with the wildlife of Vesta in often viscerally disturbing ways. Also also, a guy gets fucked up really bad by some kind of flying space monkey.

Honestly, we’ll take any new Scavengers content we can get, even if it’s only arriving in this fractured, brief form; here’s hoping releasing the teaser sparks more interest from the people who write the checks.