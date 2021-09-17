More projects from Schitt’s Creek co-creator Dan Levy are on the way. The writer and producer has signed an 8-figure overall deal with Netflix for television series and film.

Levy’s first project kicks off immediately. On the film side of Netflix, he is working on an untitled romantic comedy that he’ll star in, write, produce, and direct. Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske, from the media studio SISTER, will produce the film with Levy.



The actor created the Canadian comedy series Schitt’s Creek with his father Eugene Levy in 2015. After airing solely on Pop TV, the show’s popularity skyrocketed once it arrived on Netflix in 2017. A family affair through and through, both Eugene and Dan starred in the series, as well as Dan’s sister Sarah Levy. Following its final season in 2020, Schitt’s Creek made history as first comedy to win every major award category (acting, directing, writing, producing).

“Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us,” Levy said in a statement. “Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film. A full circle moment.”

Levy currently has other ongoing television projects for Disney through ABC Studios. Last month , Hulu ordered a pilot presentation for Levy’s animated comedy Standing By, which focuses on a group of disgruntled guardian angels. In addition to creating the show with Ally Pankiw, Levy is set to voice a solitary and cynical member of the angels. Over at Hulu, he also starred in the queer Christmas rom-com, Happiest Season. In 2019, Levy signed the three year deal with ABC, and will begin creating shows for Netflix when it expires next year in June. According to Deadline, he currently has three live-action projects slated for ABC .

When it comes to what exactly to expect from the creator, Levy told Variety last year not to box him into comedies. “I want to keep telling stories that mean something to me, and that are potentially joyful,” Levy said. “My list of ideas that I’ve been scratching down over the past six years while I’ve been doing this show is anything from thrillers to dramas, to other comedies to musicals.”