Real World: Boston star nominated to lead Department of Transportation Once again, reality TV stars and Fox News hosts find a place in the White House.

Since our next president is a former reality TV game show host, it makes sense that more of our federal government should come from reality television, a genre of robust ideas, critical thinkers, and diplomatic solutions. With that in mind, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Real World: Boston cast member and Fox News host Sean Duffy to run the Department of Transportation. While appearing on The Real World doesn’t make Duffy an obvious pick for the job, we should note that he was a Wisconsin Republican Congressman from 2011 to 2019. He also hosts the Fox Business show The Bottom Line, which better explains why he was picked. In 2014, BuzzFeed ranked Duffy 50th among the first decade of Real World cast members. The outlet described him as “middle of the road.”

The news comes on the heels of fellow Fox News host Pete Hegseth’s controversial nomination for Secretary of Defense. Hegsmith’s nomination caused a flurry of criticism, including resurfaced sexual misconduct allegations. Some accused Hegseth of sporting a series of tattoos linked to White Supremacists and neo-Nazis, e.g., the type of thing people worry about when Donald Trump is president. Thankfully, Snopes clarified that one of his tattoos is only linked to Christian Nationalism and the Crusades—a real “you say ‘tomato,’ I say ‘tomato'” situation. Hegseth’s tattoos merely glorify war, weaponry, and Old English fonts, turning the American flag into an AR-15 and commemorating the year 1775 with Roman numerals, as one does.

As for Duffy, Trump says he’ll “make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers.” Yes, diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are why Boeing can’t make a plane with a door that doesn’t fall off. It’s definitely “DEI” and not the deterioration of its workforce. It’s going to be a long four years.

[via Deadline]