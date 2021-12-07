On Search Party, the lovably dark and bizarre comedy(?) series that was on TBS for a while and then moved to HBO Max, Jeffery Self has been a reliably zany—yet oddly grounded—supporting player among its increasingly unraveled millennials, with Cole Escola joining the cast later in a role that is… more unraveled than the rest of them. Now the two are teaming up for Bunny & Clyde, a half-hour HBO Max comedy series created by Self and “based on a short video pilot presentation” that he made.

Advertisement

Despite the title, the show isn’t about a particular bank-robbing folk hero couple, but there are some thematic similarities between this story and Bonnie and Clyde. According to Deadline, which originally reported this news, it’s actually about “two lost and codependent souls,” one (Self’s Clyde) is a “broken gay thirtysomething in the midst of an unmedicated bipolar episode” and the other (Escola’s Bunny) is a “non-binary, self-identifying cabaret star.”

Together, the two of them come up with a plan for a “second chance at happiness” that involves living in a dead guy’s house, taking on fake identities, and trying to “convince an entire Palm Springs community that the guy is still alive while they sell off his estate.” (It’s worth noting that there are shades of Escola’s Search Party character in there, though this character doesn’t sound like a kidnapper with a talent for crafts.)

Nancy Pimental, a writer and executive producer on Shameless, will serve as the showrunner of Bunny & Clyde. Also, while we wouldn’t normally cite Wikipedia, it says that she’s Kate Walsh’s best friend. That’s fun!

Self and Escola previously worked together, before Search Party, on the Logo sketch comedy series Jeffery & Cole Casserole. As for Search Party, its final season is coming to HBO Max early next year, on January 7.