Actor Seth Green has detailed an exchange with Bill Murray on the set of Saturday Night Live, during which Murray picked up Green (who was then just a young lad) and held him over a trash can like some bully in a teen sitcom.

If you’re wondering, “What the hell was a child Seth Green doing on the set of SNL?”, t he budding child actor participated in a 1981 skit where he and other children were asked about the upcoming Christmas holiday. The tiff between Murray (then 31 years old ) and Green started when the latter sat in what the former considered his seat.

“H e saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat,” Green says in a recent interview with Good Mythical Morning. “And I was like, ‘That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly, eff off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.’ ... And then my mom goes, ‘You know, since he’s the Bill Murray you should maybe give him his seat.’ And I go —I’ve never been more indignant, to be told— ‘Are you this much of a jerk? You’re this rude to tell a nine-year-old to get out of your… what is this power play?’”

After standing his ground, Murray then turned Green upside down.

“He picked me up by my ankles... he dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’” Green says. “And I was screaming, and I swung my arms wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried.”

SNL cast members Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky then offered the downtrodden Green a pep talk before the show.

“They come back and come in my room like, ‘Hey, everybody knows Bill’s a dick , you know? He’s hosting the show. He’s probably really, like, nervous about it,’” Green says.

“’You be a pro, right?” he recalls them telling him. “’ The show must go on. You be a pro. You’re a pro, right?’ And I was like, ‘I am a pro. I’m a pro.’”

Now, where was his mom in all of this? Did she just stand by as Murray dangled her son over a garbage bin? Did she cheer him on? We need more of those details stat.