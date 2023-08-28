Shakira will receive this year's MTV Video Vanguard Award

What do Michael Jackson, U2, Janet Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, and Shakira all have in common? For just a few more weeks, the primary answer is that they’ve all led a Super Bowl halftime show. That will change on September 12, however, when Shakira officially joins the Video Vanguard Award recipients club at the 2023 MTV VMAs.



MTV announced today that Shakira would be accepting the award—a recognition of lifetime music video achievement—at this year’s ceremony. She will also perform on the live broadcast for the first time since celebrating the debut of “Hips Don’t Lie” with Wyclef Jean all the way back in 2006.

Shakira is nominated for four other awards at this year’s ceremony: Artist Of The Year, Best Collaboration for “TQG” with KAROL G, and Best Latin for both “TQG” and “Acróstico.” She’s also been quite a familiar face at the awards over the years, with four previous wins and 30 nominations (per Entertainment Weekly). Those past awards came in 2000 for “Ojos Así” and 2002 for “Whenever, Wherever/Suerte” (International Viewer’s Choice—Latin America (North)), 2006 for “Hips Don’t Lie” (Best Choreography), and 2007 for “Beautiful Liar” with Beyoncé (Most Earth-Shattering Collaboration).

Shakira follows Nicki Minaj, who accepted the Video Vanguard Award last year. In addition to Michael Jackson (whom the award is sometimes named for) and the rest of the artists listed above, past recipients have also included Missy Elliott (2019), Jennifer Lopez (2018), Rihanna (2016), Britney Spears (2011), and many others.

Overall, Taylor Swift leads the race for most nods at this year’s ceremony with eight nominations, including Video Of The Year for “Anti-Hero.” Swift is followed by SZA, who received six nominations for her sophomore record SOS.

The ceremony is set to air September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Further performers are yet to be announced.