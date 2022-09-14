Flatbush Misdemeanors has had its sentence suspended—does that pun track? We’re not completely convinced that that pun tracks—as Deadline reports that the series has just been canceled after two seasons at Showtime. Created by Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, the comedy series starred the pair as, well, Kevin and Dan, two guys trying to keep their heads above water while finding some measure of meaning, happiness, etc., in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Originally created as a web series, the show ran its first season in May 2021, bringing in Kristin Dodson, Kareen Green, and Hassan “Wee-Bay From The Wire” Johnson as main cast members. (Maria Bamford also had a recurring role as Perlman’s mom and Green’s wife, while Roy Wood, Jr. played his boss .) The series drew uniformly strong reviews from critics in the early going, praising its dry wit and comedic takes on occasionally serious topics.

Showtime issued a statement on the cancelation tonight, writing that, “Flatbush Misdemeanors will not be moving forward with a third season. We would like to thank the creators, executive producers and stars Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, along with fellow executive producer Keith Heisler, our partners at Avalon, as well as our scene-stealing supporting cast of Kristin Dodson, Hassan Johnson and Kareem Green. We’re very proud to have taken Kevin and Dan’s distinctive shorts and expanded it into two seasons of excellent television. Those two funny and inventive seasons will live on our site for audiences to continue to discover and enjoy.” The show aired its series finale back in August.

Advertisement

Perlman issued a statement of his own this afternoon, writing on Twitter that, “ We made three no-budget web shorts & turned it into two seasons of a critically-acclaimed show & thank you guys for supporting #FlatbushMisdemeanors”