After a running competition which reportedly included Chris Rock and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, NBC and the Television Academy have officially selected Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson as this year’s host for the Primetime Emmys.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family—makes it even more special,” Thompson says in a statement, per Variety. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Thompson’s used to appearing in live televised programs for NBC as the longest-running SNL cast member, and shaped up his hosting chops last year as the M.C. for the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards and the 47th People’s Choice Awards. Previous hosts for the Emmys include Cedric The Entertainer and Jimmy Kimmel.

Advertisement

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself,” says Jen Neal, exec VP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

The Primetime Emmys will air on September 12 on NBC, with a live stream available on Peacock. You can view the full list of Emmy nominations here.