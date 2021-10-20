We’re well into the “ supergroup” portion of Snoop Dogg’s career by now , i.e., the point in any major musician’s life when the appeal becomes less about what new music they might produce, and more about which of their famous friends they’ll stand next to in a Mandalorian costume while doing so.

Hence news today of the release of “Big Subw oofer,” the first single from Mount Westmore—a.k.a. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube , E-40, and Too $hort. Originally announced—per Vulture—at one of those Triller Fight Club events Snoop is heavily involved in, and which seem to mostly revolve around Jake Paul getting punched in the face, the group brings together four legitimate legends of West Coast rap.

Mind you, not in a way that’s produced an album, despite previous assertions that the group has recorded something like 50 songs together already. Instead, “Subw oofer” is being released as part of The Algorithm, a Def Jam compilation album released as part of Snoop’s job as as a creative and strategic consultant at the label, and named, we can only assume, in honor of Don Cheadle’s character from Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Which is, legally, probably about as long as we can go without talking in-depth about the video for “Subw oofer,” which is about a nerdy a thing as you’d ever want from multiple rap legends deciding to team up . Mind you, there’s nothing automatically wrong with applying a little sci-fi flair to a music video, but between the scantily clad women dressed in Avatar makeup, the Total Recall references, and Snoop’s Mandalorian armor, this really does feel like a video assembled from all the space-based references your unfortunately horny grandpa could throw together in the span of half an hour.

Anyway, the song itself is fine, for a definition of “fine” that includes “making a sexual reference to a woman’s body that compares it to King’s Hawaiian rolls.”

This isn’t Snoop’s only currently planned supergroup content, by the way; he’s also part of that packed bill at next year’s Super Bowl half-time show, which also includes Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.