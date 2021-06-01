Sophie Turner Rich Fury/Getty Images), Toni Collette (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images), Juliette Binoche (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF) Graphic : The A.V. Club

HBO Max really nailed it by casting Colin Firth as convicted murderer (spoiler alert) Michael Peterson in its dramatized version of famous true-crime documentary The Staircase, so much so that it doesn’t really matter who plays any of the other roles. And yet, HBO Max didn’t just give up and start pulling people in off the streets of Los Angeles to fill the rest of the roles—unless famous people just walk around looking for jobs more often than you’d think. A few more casting decisions have been made in the last few weeks, and now we know a bunch of other people who will be appearing alongside Firth’s Michael Peterson (who, spoiler alert, famously took what’s called an Alford plea, which means he won’t say that he did it, but as far as the criminal justice system is concerned, he did it).

This comes from Deadline, which says the new version of The Staircase will include Sophie Turner, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Parker Posey, with Turner playing one of Peterson’s adopted daughters, Collette playing his wife Kathleen (who, spoiler alert, might not be in it that much), DeWitt playing his sister-in-law, and Posey playing the prosecutor on Peterson’s case. Binoche’s role is being “kept under wraps” according to Deadline, which is weird for a true story, but maybe that’s a clue about who she’s playing… or should we say “hoo” she’s playing? Would that be owl-right ? Beak-cause she might be a bird?

Feather or not it’s in poor taste to be making these owl puns, there is a somewhat popular theory that Kathleen Peterson was actually killed by an owl and that her husband was really in the wrong place at the wrong time, so maybe this dramatized version of the story will finally give the owl theory some wings.