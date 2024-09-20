60 seconds of Squid Game season 2 sure looks a hell of a lot like more Squid Game That was a very quick teaser—but at least we got confirmation that the games will continue (and Seong Gi-hun ran out of red hair dye)

Three years after becoming a surprise dystopian smash hit for Netflix, South Korean TV import Squid Game is finally, nearly, almost back—and not even in depressing reality show form, either! Today, as part of its Geeked Week festivities, Netflix released the first teaser for the second season of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s blisteringly dark satire of capitalism, as viewed through the lens of lethal games of tug-of-war, marbles, or other largely arbitrary children’s pasttimes.

The teaser goes by very quickly, avoiding showing anything but the quickest glimpses of the games, their organizers and their PlayStation button masks, and the new, brightly colored playing grounds. It does, though, include the return of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae, who became the first actor to win a Best Actor Emmy for a non-English-speaking role for his work on the show’s first season) still on the hunt for the organizers of the mysterious games, and, most importantly, confirms once and for all that he did not stick with his bizarre Ronald McDonald look from the end of the show’s first season.

Squid Game returns to Netflix on December 26; its third and final season is slated to appear some time in 2025.