Helen Hunt fans and general good cable TV enjoyers, this Wednesday is one worth celebrating. After nabbing the go-ahead for a second season over a year and a half ago, the next installment of Starz’s half-hour comedy Blindspotting—which follows a family trying to make it work when one of them is incarcerated—officially has a release date this year. Co-created by Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, the acclaimed series wrapped up its inaugural season in August 2021, tackling systemic racism, mass incarceration, and the complexities of having a mother-in-law in one fell swoop.

Adapted from the 2018 movie of the same name, Blindspotting follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), a young mother on the bubble of Oakland middle-class life who is forced to move in with her partner Miles’ (Casal) mother Rainey (Helen Hunt) and sister Trish (Jaylen Barron) after Miles is sent to San Quentin. The A.V. Club lauded the series’ eight-episode first season, with writer Kayla Sutton hailing the “brilliant” series as “one of the best film-to-TV adaptations in years”

Blindspotting will kick off its sophomore run with a two-episode premiere in April, picking up approximately nine months after Ashley and Miles’ prison nuptials. While Miles is adjusting to life in San Quentin, Ashley is struggling to manage raising their son Sean (Atticus Woodward) somewhat solo, irking her tapestry of a support system in the process. Rainey is still trying to build a connection with Ashley and Sean as she navigates Miles’ continued absence. As for Trish, she’s focused on trying to curb jealousy over her best friend and business partner Jacque’s (April Absynth) new significant other Cuddie (Lance Holloway).

Blindspotting returns for a second season on Starz starting April 14 at 9:00 P.M. PT. Check out the first look images from Starz below:

