Lots of people are still watching Stranger Things
After four seasons, people are still tuning into Eleven and the gang as Netflix's flagship series breaks its viewership records.Courtesy of Netflix
People love their Stranger Things, and despite the show being off the air since 2022, Netflix’s flagship series is enjoying what the streamer declared the biggest premiere-week viewership for an English-language Netflix series ever. That’s a lot of qualifiers for a lot of viewers. Netflix reports that the first five days of Stranger Things season five amassed 59.6 million views worldwide. Variety notes that’s a 171% increase from season four, which only netted 22 million views—though that was in three days, not five. Distance really does make the heart grow fonder for Eggos.